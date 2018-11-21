Police Rescue Armed Robbery Gang Member Pushed out of Moving Vehicle

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police has rescued an injured 34-year old armed robber, Yusuf Nasiru, after his gang members pushed him out of their moving vehicle to avoid police arrest on November 15 in Shagamu area of the state.

His gang members were said to have thrown him out of the vehicle because of his gunshot wound.

“He is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital”, the state police spokesman, Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), has disclosed.

Oti said the State Police Command recorded this plus against men of the underworld who went to rob a shop at Maya, along Ijebu-ode road, Ikorodu, at 2:40 a.m. on November 15 this year.

“The hoodlums arrived the scene in a Mazda bus with registration number KRD 783 XW and started breaking the shop,” Oti said.

Oti added that their operation was aborted midway when policemen on pin-down duty near the scene alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Shagamu road Police Station, CSP Adekunle Omisakin.

“The DPO quickly mobilised his men to the scene with a team of anti-crime policemen and engaged the robbers in a shootout.

“When the robbers could no longer take the fire exchange, they jumped into their car and drove off. The police chased them. Along the way, the robbers pushed one of their colleagues with bullet injury, whom they mistook for dead, out of the moving vehicle,” he added.

According to Oti, the team recovered, revived him and he gave his name as Yusuf Nasiru, adding that the robber was searched and a knife and some charms were found on him.

“He was, thereafter, taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical care. Meanwhile the suspect, miffed by what his gang members did to him, is cooperating with the police by giving useful information,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has congratulated the DPO and his team for frustrating the plans of the robbers and for their timely response.

He assured the people of the state that they would have peaceful festive months, adding that the crime preventing strategy of the state police command is structured to ensure that the command would be the end point for unrepentant criminals.