Lawmakers Order IG to Rescue Kidnapped Reverend Sisters

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector-General of Police to take necessary steps to rescue the four reverend sisters kidnapped in Delta State.

The charge followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Raphael Igbokwe, where he lamented the growing spate of kidnappings in the state and drew the attention of the House to the recent abduction of the four reverend sisters.

The lawmaker, who noted that despite government efforts, armed men are still terrorising citizens, had noted that the four reverend sisters working at the Medical Missionaries of Mary (MMM) congregation near Aghor, Ika South Council, Delta State, were victims of rampaging kidnappers.

According to him, “If the kidnapped persons are not rescued, it might lead to loss of lives of the affected person and heighten religious tension.”

While the House condemned the kidnapping in strong term, the Committee on Police Affairs was mandated to ensure compliance and report back to the House in four weeks.

