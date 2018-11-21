Don’t Abandon APC, Niger Gov charges Nigerians

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has appealed Nigerians not to discard the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections because the APC remains the most credible, trusted and virile political party in the country.

Governor Sani Bello made the remarks in a message he sent to Muslims on the celebration of the Maulud, the birth of Prophet Mohammed which was marked globally yesterday.

“The APC-led administration remains the most credible, virile and trusted party that will bring service delivery closer to the people and enhance sustainable development across the state for the collective good of all Nigerians” Governor Bello said in the statement signed by his chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Baba Ndace.

He however, asked the political class “ to eschew bitterness, rancour and any other acts that will infringe on the social stability of the state in particular and the country as a whole as we enter the electioneering period” adding that “the state is bigger than any individual or group interests”.

Governor Bello assured that his administration would continue to take developmental projects to the door steps of the electorate and therefore solicited for their support.

The governor admonished Muslims to emulate the unique conduct and exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Mohammad so as to achieve a better society.

“The society will be a better place to live in for all of us if every Muslim abides by and act in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet”.

He also noted that “the life of Prophet Mohammad from birth to death is not only a lesson for those who reflects on it but also an antidote or a panacea to our numerous socio-political and economic woes”.

He reminded Muslims across the country that “Islam generally preaches peace, tolerance, unity and cohesion” pointing out that it was only on these platforms that the society could progress and “not through indecent and defiant behaviours.

“We join all Muslim Ummah in celebrating the messenger of Allah through whom the Holy Qur’an was revealed to mankind. Indeed, the life the prophet lived should always serve as an inspiration to the faithful and his piety as a model for all of us”.