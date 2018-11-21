Bauchi Crisis has no Ethnic, Religious Coloration, Say Police

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has said that last Sunday’s clash between two rival youth groups in Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis has no ethnic or religious coloration but a mere social misunderstanding that degenerated into a crisis.

The police command, in a press release by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, said: “The attention of Bauchi State Police Command has been drawn to some mischievous online publications and postings in the social media undermining the efforts of the police and other security operatives in carrying out their constitutional responsibility of maintenance of law and order in the state.

“The reports and postings alleged that religious crisis deepens in Bauchi, another dead body was found as angry Christian youths clashed with police for arresting and abetting the religious crisis in Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis. These reports are false and misleading and are viewed as a calculated attempt by mischief makers to incite the law abiding citizens and create tension in the state.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, from the investigation carried out by the command, the youth unrest in Yelwa area has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity but rather a clear act of criminality.”

According to him, “What actually happened was that on Sunday 18th November, 2018 at about 2230hrs, the command received a report that while some youths were celebrating a birthday party in Yelwa area, fighting erupted at the event between two groups because of a girlfriend. As a result, innocent passersby were also trapped in the incident and some of them were injured.

“On receipt of the report, police team led by DPO Yelwa in collaboration with other security operatives moved to the area and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, during the unfortunate incident, eight people were injured while two houses and a car were also burnt, however the injured victims were rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital by the police but three of them died while receiving treatment.

“It is important to note that since the return of normalcy in the area on Sunday night adequate security personnel were deployed to protect lives and property of the people of that area and since then there was no report of crisis or injury from the area not to talk of recovering of a dead body as alleged in some reports. So far, 76 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime and are being investigated at the State Criminal and Intelligence Department (CIID) of the Command.”

“In view of the foregoing, the command implores members of the public to disregard such misleading reports from mischievous elements who are bent on creating tension in the state and discrediting the good efforts of the police and other security agencies in order to achieve their selfish goals, as the command, through support of the government and good people of the state, will stop at nothing at ensuring that the existing peace and security in the state is sustained,” Abubakar said.