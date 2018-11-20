Popular OAP, Tosyn Bucknor, Dies at 37

Oluwatosin ‘Tosyn’ Bucknor, an on-air-personality (OAP ) with Inspiration FM, has died. She was aged 37.

Tosyn, as she was popularly known, was found dead by her husband, Aurelien Boyer, a French national, when he arrived at home from work on Monday night.

A graduate of law from the University of Lagos, Tosyn was born with sickle cell anaemia which prompted her to start ‘These Genes Project’ to help people with the condition.

In November 2015, Tosyn and Aurélien Boyer had their traditional wedding surrounded by family and friends in Lagos followed by a white wedding in France.

The OAP, previously hosted the morning show at Top Radio FM.

She started her OAP duties with Tee-A at Eko FM. She was also an intern at Cool FM where she hosted the ‘Fun Hour Show’ on Saturdays.

Tosyn joined Top Radio after her youth service in 2009 as the only female handling a morning show.

In her lifetime, Tosyn Bucknor was nominated for several awards including Future Awards, ELOY Awards, and Best of Nollywood.

Following news of her death, fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to express their shock.

@Poojamedia wrote, “Goodnight Tosyn Bucknor! You changed the energy level on Radio & made so many people fall in love with the profession. Your energy was infectious. Areeaaaaaaaaa mama. RIP. Pooja Cares!”

@Busayo_cole tweeted, “”Aaaaaaaaaarea, guguru morning. This was one woman who made me fall in love with morning talkshows. Ace Journalist and an ardent Manchester United fan.

“RIP Tosyn Bucknor. You’ll be remembered forever. Thank you for the pleasant memories you left behind.”

@Vjadams said, “Ahhhh I’m heartbroken.. RIP TosynBuknor”

@Bahdosky tweeted, “To think I still saw Tosyn Bucknor last month. This is not a palatable news for me. May God Almighty grand all her loved ones fortitude to bear this great loss. RIP to an angel.”

Until her death, the OAP who also doubled as a vlogger, was a staff of Inspiration FM where she hosted her own morning talk show.

Tosyn’s father, late Segun Bucknor, who was a popular musician and journalist, died in 2017. (NAN)