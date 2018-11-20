Lagos Guber: NANS Backs Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has endorsed the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, citing his performance record in public service as reason for the endorsement.

NANS declared its support for Sanwo-Olu during the association’s celebration of the International Students’ Day which it held on Saturday.

The United Nations had dedicated November 17 of every year as International Students’ Day.

As part of activities to mark the day, hundreds of students drawn from all the tertiary institutions in Lagos State led by their leaderships gathered at Maryland Comprehensive Secondary, Maryland, in the Onigbongo Local Council Development Area for a walk to mark the annual event.

The rally which started in Maryland, with both outgoing and in-coming Chairman of NANS, Comrade Moses Samson Adewale, AKA SMS, and the incoming chairman, Qoyum Busari, leading the trek through Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and Remi Fani-Kayode Avenue in Ikeja GRA. It ended at the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation office at GRA Ikeja.

The students were received by the candidate’s campaign organisation Office and several party stalwarts led by the Director of Monitoring, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group, Hon. Abiodun Mafe.

‘‘We as students have more than a passing interest in 2019 election, particularly as regards Lagos State. As progressives, we want square peg in square hole and have weighed each party’s governorship candidate in the balance. We came to the conclusion that the best man for the job is the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, given his impressive scholarship and experience in public service,’’ Adewale told their hosts.

The outgoing NANs chairman charged Sanwo-Olu to constitute a student affair committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of liaising between his would-be government and students, adding that this would foster healthy relationship between both if elected.

Responding, Hon. Mafe said the APC governorship candidate was committed to the welfare of youths in the state as well as building their capacity, adding that top on Sanwo-Olu’s agenda if elected is improving the infrastructure in all state-owned educational institutions as well as regular payment of bursary to students of Lagos state origin.

Sanwo-Olu has served as Managing Director, Lagos State Property Development Commission (LSPDC) and was Commissioner for Commerce & Industry, Budget & Planning and that of Establishment and Training.