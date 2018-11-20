(Updated) Gowon, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Yayi, Koroma, Others Attend Jonathan’s Book Launch

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Nigerian Heads of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd); former president of Benin Republic, Mr. Boni Yayi; former President of Serria Leone, Mr. Ernest Bai Koroma; and Ex-Ghanaian President John Mahama are among leaders attending the book launch of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

President Muhammadu Buhari is represented by Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the event.

Also attending the book launch holding at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja are former

Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Senate President Bukola Saraki; Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu; Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd); and former CJN Alfa Belgore.

Other dignitaries include former Minister of Agriculture and President, African Development Bank, Mr. Akinwumi Adesina; former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu; Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Diskson; Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; former Governor of Kastina State, Ibrahim Shema; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, among others.

The book launch is part of activities marking the 61st birthday of former President Jonathan.

The book titled ‘My Transition Hours’, written by the former President, gives an insight into the 2015 presidential election and also a reflection on some key decisions taken by Jonathan during his administration.