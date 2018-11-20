Eid el Maulud: Ugwuanyi Felicitates With Muslims

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to remain prayerful and committed to their abiding faith in God for the sustenance of peace, unity and progress of the country.

In his statement Eid el Maulud message, Ugwuanyi who felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful, noted that the occasion was another opportunity to continue to uphold the deeds and teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH), which border on faith, sacrifice, obedience, love, tolerance, charity and peaceful co-existence, among others.

The governor therefore, stressed that “our collective faith in God and supplication for His grace, peace and progress of the country” remain the ultimate goal for the full actualisation of the lofty dreams and aspirations of the nation’s founding fathers.”