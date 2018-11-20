Buhari Felicitates with Jonathan at 61

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm greetings to his predecessor, President Goodluck Jonathan, as he turns 61 on November 20, 2018.

Joining other Nigerians to congratulate Jonathan in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said young Nigerians have a lot to learn from the former president.

According to Buhari, the former president remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.

The president also congratulated Jonathan on the publication of his memoir, ‘My Transition Hours’, which will be launched as part of ceremonies marking his birthday, encouraging Nigerians to follow same example of sharing their experiences in writing.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will strengthen Jonathan, grant him longer life and bless his family,” Adesina stated.