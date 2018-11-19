Four INEC Workers, Two Others Die in Kogi Accident

Four members of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) and a three-year-old girl at the weekend died in an accident on Ajaokuta–Lokoja Road, an official has confirmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt in Lokoja, Kogi State capital yesterday that the corps member was performing his primary assignment with INEC office in Lokoja, while the child belonged to one of the INEC staff members.

The victims were returning from Ayingba, Kogi, where they attended the wedding ceremony of another INEC worker, NAN learnt. The Director of Voter Education and Publicity at Kogi Office of INEC, Ahmed Biambo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with NAN.

Biambo said the victims were from the Information and Communication Technology and Account departments of INEC.

He said the corpses had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.