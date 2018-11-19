Eid el Maulud: Saraki, Ekweremadu Preach Tolerance, Unity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, have called on Nigerians to eschew bitterness as the nation approaches the February, 2019 polls.

In separate Eid el Maulud messages in Abuja on Monday, the duo canvassed for peace, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

On his part, Saraki urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday celebration to show love to one another and imbibe the virtues of perseverance and restraint.

The Senate President while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the birthday of the Holy Prophet emphasised that the occasion should inspire Nigerians to renew their belief in the Almighty Allah and the country.

Saraki charged Nigerians, particularly Muslims to always emulate and promote the virtues of Prophet Muhammad which include honesty, love for others and peaceful co-existence, saying “He, Prophet Muhammad preached and lived for peace and was revered and widely followed for his honesty and perseverance”.

The Maulud, according to him, would not have come at a better time than now when the country is about to conduct elections, adding that “this year’s Maulud has come at the most appropriate time for Nigerians to use it in praying for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.”

“In all our campaigns, let us strive to live by the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad among which is to show respect for one another, irrespective of our political affiliation, he further said.

Ekweremadu, on his part, called on Nigerians to close ranks and work for a nation where every man is his brother’s keeper.

He also urged prayers peaceful 2019 general elections and charged politicians to play by the rules and highest democratic ethos.

According to him, “as Nigeria joins the Muslim Ummah around the world to mark the birth of the holy prophet, let all compatriots rededicate themselves to the path of peaceful coexistence, unity, love, forgiveness, and tolerance to build a Nigeria of our dreams.

“I urge our Muslim brethren to pray for unity and peace in the country as well as a peaceful general elections in 2019.

“I also call on the political elites to eschew any utterances and actions capable of undermining peaceful and credible elections. Let the campaigns be issues-based and a rich marketplace of ideas and plausible alternatives for the peace and development of the country”, Ekweremadu added.