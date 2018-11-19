Buhari Congratulates Jonathan at 61

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his predecessor, former President Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 61 on Tuesday

In a press statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said young Nigerians had a lot to learn from the former president.

According to President Buhari, Jonathan remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.

The President also congratulated Jonathan on the publishing of his memoir, My Transition Hours, which will be launched as part of ceremonies marking his birthday. He encouraged Nigerians to follow same example of sharing their experiences in writing.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will strengthen Dr. Jonathan, grant him longer life and bless his family,” Adesina stated.