IPM: Why We Endorsed Ifeanyi Ubah for Senate

Ihiala Peoples Mandate has explained the reason the senatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah was endorsed for Senate by IPM.

According to the founder of the group, Egwu Odogwu N’epe Mpe, the decision of endorsing Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah for 2019 general elections was not patriotic.

He said: “We made a very critical assessment of the candidates that emerged after various parties (PDP, APGA, APC, YPP and others) primary elections in Anambra South before adopting Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah as our candidate.”

Before adopting Ifeanyi Ubah as IPM candidate, IPM also looked at the antecedent and spoken manifestos of all the candidates participating in the 2019 senatorial election in Anambra South and Ifeanyi Ubah came top among others.

The YPP senatorial candidate has the Anambra South people at heart and he is embarking on more people-oriented projects. For instance, he is building a world tourism center in Ozubulu, Anambra South which creates jobs for our people, open the area for businesses to thrive and among other benefits.

“We also cannot forget the role Ifeanyi Ubah played during the last general elections through Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN).

Ubah singlehanded sponsored and used the TAN platform to ensure massive election and reelection of PDP members into state, National Assembly and other offices.”

Egwu promised that IPM will continue to endorse candidates that have the people at heart irrespective of their political parties.

Ihiala Peoples Mandate is a movement that comprises indigenes of Ihiala, which is the largest Local Government Area in Anambra State and people from Anambra South Senatorial district.