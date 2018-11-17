 Chivita Ice Tea  Spots New Look

Chi Ice Tea, one of the fastest growing brands from Chi Limited, is now Chivita Ice Tea.

As part of the rebrand, seen as a strategic move to integrate with the Masterbrand Chivita, the renamed product now comes in a new pack that with the promise of the same refreshing goodness.

With an exciting logo that reflects its new positioning under the Chivita Masterbrand, the product’s innovative back of pack prominently features its health benefits, product quality and consumer benefits.

The pack’s design also has a top to bottom label that is bolder, visually disruptive and combines perfectly with the colour pallet.

Chivita Ice Tea’s new pack design also reveals images of fruits, premium natural tea leaves and tea flow which depict the rare exciting blend of natural tea extracts with real fruits to provide consumers a delightful and natural great-tasting beverage for rejuvenation.

It is expected that the new product pack would energise the brand in the marketplace and endear the juice to a growing number of consumers who have embraced a tea drinking culture because of its antioxidant properties and vitamins nutrients.

Marketing Director of Chi Limited, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya commented that the overall objectives of developing a fresh visual identity for the juice brand is essential not only to key the product into the company’s master brand, but also to reinforce its attribute of rejuvenation through more appealing visuals that evoke its refreshingly natural goodness.

“Chivita Ice Tea’s new pack design aims to communicate the brand’s core value of rejuvenation and natural refreshment with essential imageries that are attractive and differentiating.

We are confident that the new visual identity will appeal to loyal consumers and strike a chord with a new consumer base desirous of its tasty natural refreshment,” he added.