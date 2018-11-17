Buhari: Fighting Corruption Takes Longer When Adhering to Rule of Law

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that he would not relent in the fight against corruption despite that it takes longer time when adhering to the rule of law.

The president stated this, yesterday, when he received members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by Reverend (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari said he was bent on fulfilling his electoral promises of securing the country, fighting corruption and resuscitating the economy and reaffirmed that he was on course in his commitment to actualising his vision and objectives for Nigeria.

He said: “It is on record that some cases initiated by the anti-graft bodies since 2003 are yet to be concluded. We will, however, not be discouraged. Where monies have been recovered, such monies will not find their way back to the looters, as I have directed EFCC to account for money it has recovered and put them in a dedicated account.”

Responding to CAN’s request for an overhaul of the intelligence gathering system, President Buhari said that the burden of intelligence gathering involved everyone, especially district heads, traditional rulers, opinion leaders and particularly, religious leaders that are very close to the grassroots.

According to him, bandits who operate in various communities live among the people. He enjoined leaders of thought in various communities to give security agencies information about criminals.

As regards farmers-herdsmen clashes, President Buhari told the CAN leadership that the government was working towards finding a lasting solution to the issue.

He also told the visitors that he had the assurances of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the 2019 elections would be free and fair as he had been a victim of fraudulent elections and a beneficiary of free and fair election in the past.

The CAN delegation had eulogised the president for his efforts in fighting corruption, his administration’s initiatives to stem the tide of unemployment, the various efforts aimed at revamping the economy, the implementation of the Bank Verification Number and the Treasury Single Account.

They also commended Buhari for the relative improvements in the areas of security and the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, but noted that despite government’s efforts in providing security, Boko Haram terrorists continue to attack some soft targets.