Buhari Congratulates Super Eagles

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined millions of football-loving Nigerians to felicitate with the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in an encounter in Johannesburg Saturday.

Buhari commended the Nigerian team for their spirited and disciplined performance against the formidable South African side which earned them qualification and making the Nigeria -Seychelles game a mere formality.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said: “Having keenly followed the senior national football team’s progress in the qualifying stages, President Buhari is enthused by their confidence, sense of patriotism and professionalism, and commends these attributes to other Nigerians.”

The President also commended the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Supporters Club, especially Nigerians residing in South Africa who turned out in great numbers to cheer the players, for a job well-done, and assures them of the unflinching support of the federal government going forward.

“The President wishes the young Nigerian football ambassadors more successes as they prepare for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon,” Adesina stated.