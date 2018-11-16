Whole World is Disappointed in Nigeria, Says OPC Leader

Peter Uzoho and Deborah Orji

The grand leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), a Yoruba nationalist organisation, Dr. Frederick Fasehun, has decried the current state of the country, saying the whole world is disappointed in Nigeria.

Fasehun stated this thursday in Lagos in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the youth conference organised by the Frederick Isiotan Fasehun Foundation (FIFF) which was held to sensitise the youths on the 2019 elections.

The elder statesman, who painted a gloomy picture of the steady fall in all indices of the country’s development, pointed out that the situation had led to Nigerians fleeing the country in search of better life.

Fasehun also added his voice in the call for restructuring of the country, warning that failure to do so, the country would not get out of its current socio-economic quagmire.

According to him, “So far, the whole world is disappointed in Nigeria. They are embarrassed by the situation of this country. Nigeria which used to be a great country has now failed in all ramifications.

“There is no electricity; there is no water, and the roads are not good. There is nothing we can be proud of in this country. When you invite them to come here, they will say they will not come to this world-damned country.”

The OPC leader, who earlier addressed the youths numbering over 1,000, charged them to try and get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) and be ready to take power from the present “incompetent government” in the 2019 general election.

He said Nigerians residing in the country are suffering and dying because of poor leadership, adding that those who could not withstand the harsh situation are migrating to America, Canada and Israel. He argued that this was because those countries had gone through changes effected by their leaders.

Fasehun said: “Now, who can you call a leader in this country? Where is the leader in this country? You get into a situation where you ask who is in charge? People are dying, and there is insecurity galore. Our children go through our difficult educational system and they pass out without jobs for them.”

However, the retired medical doctor joined Nigerians in the call for restructuring of the country. This, he explained, holds the key to the progress and development of the country.

The Yoruba leader explained: “That’s one of our problems. If Nigeria does not restructure, we will not get out of this mess. Why can’t I see what is available in my backyard; explore what is available, sell, export and pay tax to the government. But the constitution must give me an opportunity to explore what I have in my backyard.

“And why should I sell what is in my backyard and share the profit with you? That’s why restructuring is necessary. If there is no restructuring, forget the progress of Nigeria.

“We had a restructured Nigeria before. That was when Nigeria was progressive. The moment we destroyed the structure, we started having problems in this country. Didn’t we have restructuring when we had the Eastern region, the Western region, the Northern region, and the Middle Belt, and they did very well in then.”