By-election: Gunmen Attack Kwara APC Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero and Isin federal constituency Nov. 17 by-election, Mr Raheem Olawuyi, was on Thursday allegedly attacked by unknown gunmen.

Mr Femi David, the campaign spokesman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Olawuyi was attacked at Idofin Igbana area during a campaign tour of Oke-Ero Local Government.

The campaign team was said to have been led by some members of the APC state executives and party stalwarts.

The assailants were said to have laid siege at the entrance of the town along the busy road before shooting at their target at close range.

NAN reports that the back screen of Olawuyi’s Lexus SUV was shattered following the impact of the attack.

Olawuyi, the driver and two other stalwarts of the party, were said to have escaped unhurt.

The supporters of the party described the act as barbaric and crude, noting that the perpetrators must face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.

NAN reports that the community vigilante immediately swung into action by mobilising and combing the surrounding bush to locate the perpetrators.

Olawuyi, while addressing his supporters at Idofin Igbana afterward at about 2:00 a.m, urged them to remain calm and steadfast.

He said that the act was one of the prices for freedom and that they should remain undaunted and undeterred.

Chief Michael Olaoye, the Abadofin of Idofin Igbana, led the team to the palace of Oni dofin of Igbana, Oba Samuel Ifabiyi, to intimate him of the incident.

Olaoye said that the community would not rest until the perpetrators were apprehended.

According to him, this is the first time such act was happening in the town during election campaigns.

In his reaction, Oba Ifabiyi expressed shock and dismay over the heinous crime, stressing that the perpetrator would be exposed in due course.

He advised the candidate not to allow the incident to dampen his morale, while urging him to remain focused on his ambition.

Effort by David to alert the Area commander and the Divisional Police Officer, Omu-Aran Police Command, on the incident on phone was said to have proved abortive.

David told NAN that the matter as well as the affected vehicle had been lodged at the Area command.

The Police Public Relation Officer of the Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasami, told NAN that they were awaiting official report about the incident from Omu Aran.

NAN reports that Olawuyi and the PDP candidate for the election, Mr Jimoh Alatise, are from Omu-Aran. NAN