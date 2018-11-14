FRSC Records Decline in Deaths Arising from Roads Accidents in Gombe

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has said that it recorded a decline in the number of deaths arising from road traffic crashes within the command in 2018.

According to the report presented by the Sector Commander Godwin Omiko at a press briefing marking the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crashes Wednesday, by this time (November) last year (2017), there were more deaths arising from road traffic crashes than what is recorded this year.

He explained that while 61 persons died through reported road traffic crashes in November 2017, the number decreased to 42 by November this year and attributed the reduction to the enhanced enforcement and rescue service by the FRSC.

Other reasons attributed to the reduction in the casualty figure were the aggressive public enlightenment campaigns by the command as well as the implementation of the speed limiting device by certain motorists in Gombe State.

Godwin said: “There were enhanced enforcement and rescue services by FRSC Gombe and the Component Unit Commands as well as aggressive public enlightenment campaigns by the Command which had gone a long way in instilling an appreciable level of safety awareness among the motoring public.

“The implementation of the speed limiting device by certain motorists in Gombe State, especially some commercial transport outfits in the state, has aided in long measure tempering the effect of road traffic crashes in the state.”

He expressed happiness with the reduction in the number of the people injured and killed, while stressing that, “It is our hope that with the contribution of every stakeholder, we will achieve the main objectives of the Unites Nations where road traffic crashes result in no injuries or deaths.”