PDP Convention: Tambuwal Alleges Gang-up by other Aspirants

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Ahead of the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt on Saturday, one of the Presidential Aspirants and Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has alleged a gang-up against him by other presidential aspirants.

Some of the leading contestants for the party’s presidential ticket are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, former Senate President David Mark and former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang.

There are however reports that Tambuwal enjoys support of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, an influential member of the party and host of the party’s convention.

Director-General of Tambuwal Campaign Organisation, Dr. Mike Omere, while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt Friday, said the governor’s intimidating credentials were the reason for the gang-up.

Omere said: “The others are up against our candidate because he is the most qualified. There are candidates and there are candidates. Our candidate has the credential of being one of the very few that have served in public office and is yet to be invited by any of the investigative agencies for talks.

“Our candidate is young and appeals to the leaders of the moment because that is the direction the world is going.

“Our candidate is the one who believes that the future of our country is now and we should begin to create the space for people to begin to achieve their destinies. Our candidate believes that we have passed that stage of potentials.”

He expressed the hope that the PDP national convention would be transparent in line with established processes, which produced former leaders of the party.

Omere said: “The party always has a process; an established process of conducting its businesses and affairs. Like transparent processes that produced former leaders of the party, this will be done in full glare of the media and the public.

“Everyone who is an accredited delegate will be free to cast his vote according to his will. I cannot see how interference will take place in the process. The others are up against our candidate because he is the most qualified.

He said: “Essentially, Port Harcourt today is a city agog. A number of Nigerians are coming into this part of our country, essentially to participate in the forthcoming national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Now as a build-up to this, a number of Nigerians have expressed interest to participate in the selection process of the party. And as a result of that, individuals who have signified their interest within the context of the desire to move Nigeria forward, have been going round across the country.

“We are in Port Harcourt to participate and our candidate is Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CON, Governor of Sokoto State.”