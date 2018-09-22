Rice Farming: FG Returns Uncultivated Land to Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Satisfied by its commitment to the development of agriculture, the federal government, through the federal Ministry of Agriculture, has approved the return of a vast piece of land allocated to it by the past administration in Bauchi State that was not utilised by the federal government.

The fertile piece of land, which has been left uncultivated, is retrieved from the federal government for the purpose of putting it into farming activities.

According to a press statement issued by press secretary to the governor, Abubakar Al-Sadique and made available to newsmen in Bauchi Saturday , Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar stated this on Friday while speaking to newsmen shortly after he visited the minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbe in Abuja.

The statement said Governor Abubakar’s discussions with the minister centred on areas of collaboration and synergy between Bauchi state government and the Federal government that are geared towards transforming the agriculture sector.

The governor stressed his administration’s commitment to boosting agriculture, which is in line with the federal government’s policy of diversification of the economy.

Governor Abubakar said his administration accords priority attention to three keys areas of agriculture, solid minerals and tourism, believing that they are capable of creating wealth and jobs for the unemployed youths.

While expressing happiness that people are embracing farming in Bauchi State, the governor explained some of the agricultural policies of his administration that have already started yielding fruits.

The statement quoted the governor as saying: “It is gratifying to note that in Bauchi State, we already started seeing the fruits of our heavy investment in this critical sectors.

“These investments include the procurement and distribution of 500 tractors and other relevant modern farming implements to farmers at affordable prices.”

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, commended the governor for keying into the federal government’s agricultural policies, especially rice farming.