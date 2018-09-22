MallforAfrica Launches Innovative App for Nigerian Made Goods

An indigenous company, MallforAfrica (MFA) in partnership with DHL has launched the first ever mobile application called ‘concierge’ which will boost the demand and purchase of Nigerian goods and services across the world.

The Head for Africa, MFA, Mr. Kwane Acheampong, while addressing journalists at the launch , explained that the App will provide a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products to the wider world.

Acheampong further explained that the concierge service which is a member only personal shopper service, will also facilitate the demand and delivery of Nigerian products or services to any part of the world.

He said: “Exporters, artists, fashion designers, Small and Medium Enterprise holders, among others can now showcase their products to the wider world.

“If someone in the UK or Japan or anywhere in the world wants to buy from Nigeria they can use this platform and get instant delivery without any hustle.”

He noted that the App is very flexible and provides a more personal and efficient service delivery adding, “Concierge service is only a phone call away”.

He added that the App will also enable local shoppers to buy on foreign stores such as Amazon, eBay, Marks and Spencer, pay in Naira and receive their orders anywhere in Nigeria.

According to him, the new service will attend to the specific needs of high net worth people and busy business owners and also improve the quality of life for individuals, families and businesses in Nigeria.