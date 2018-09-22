Kemi Akindoju Gets Her Chef

SUPERSATURDAY

Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju and her beau, celebrity Chef Fregz set the social media on fire with their ‘shock’ wedding, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

There have been notable Nigerian celebrity weddings in 2018. That of Kemi Lala Akindoju and her beau, celebrity Chef Fregz, real names Oritse Gbugbemi Fregene will definitely make the list.

Known only to close friends and associates, the couple dated for about a year and a half before deciding to make things official. Having kept everything under wraps for the time, without attracting public attention to their relationship, they finally decided to share the news of their marriage with the public with their pre-wedding pictures.

No sooner than that did the news started trending online with their pictures on display on every other celebrity and friend’s social media pages. As reported, “The whole of Nigerian social media became abuzz on Sunday (September 16, in Lagos) morning after it was revealed that actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju will be tying the knots – traditionally – the same day her pre-wedding photos were shared online.

While her colleagues took to their respective social media pages to gush over her and wish her well, the beautiful actress tied the knots in a traditional wedding ceremony with her man, Chef Fregz.”

The wedding as unique as intended by the couple was without the superfluous trappings of celebrity nuptials. There was no ‘aso ebi ’ thing and no destination wedding as having witnessed in the industry in recent times. The groom described the actress as “the beautiful I could finally hold” and thanked her for “taking a chance on this boy and seeing the man in him.”

He wrote: “One day changed everything. One day is changing everything. You are my testimony. You are my new song. My base line of life. You are what Grace did for me. You are the beautiful I could finally hold.

“Biggest proof that God stays mindful of me because of His reckless and unending love. That his love is all around. Never letting me go.

“Thank you for taking a chance on this boy and seeing the man in him. @lalaakindoju let’s go and conquer.”

The bride, in turn, described the chef as “the one with whom I shall fulfill a purpose,” adding, “I’m ready for forever. Better than I was, more than I am. Ecstatic about who we are becoming….the one with whom I shall fulfill a purpose. Oritse Gbubemi Fregene I’m ready forever,” she wrote.

A famed Nollywood talent, there was so much about the now Mrs. Fregene in the public space. As a Nollywood actress, people remember her for her daring roles in Tunde Kelani’s Dazzling Mirage, Kunle Afolayan’s The CEO, and more recently, Biola Alabi’s film, Lara and the Beat. A drama instructor herself, she also runs The Make It Happen Production and has produced some of the most talked about plays in Nigeria including the V Monologues, The Wives and London Life, Lagos Living.

For Oritse Gbugbemi Fregene’s presence on Instagram made him more relevant in his field and he is also one of the resident judges on the hit TV show knorr Taste Quest.

He also offers chef services and with so many notable clients to his credit including Dolapo Osinbajo and a host of other companies too.

The white wedding ceremony held on Thursday and was attended by friends and family of the couple, with a surprise appearance by Adekunle Gold.