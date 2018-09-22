Jide Kosoko, Segun Arinze, in New  Movie, ‘Funke’

In an era where the Nigerian film audience is growing up so fast and understanding of good movies, True Tales Group decided to create a movie that wouldn’t just entertain but also create awareness on the struggle a girl child goes through. This is subtly applied without being over flogged in this movie.

The movie, Funke, is the story of a girl who loves football and decides to go the extra mile by training to become a professional football player in an era (the late 90s) where it is almost a taboo for a girl to be seen playing football.

New act, Miracle Inyanda plays Funke, and in her quest for this is hindered by a father who is against football, a coach who first thought it’s a waste of his time to train her, a disciplinarian uncle who has no business with football, but she is encouraged by a few. Despite all these obstacles, she finds her way back to football. Jerusalem Dzuamo produced the movie and it was directed by Yemi Filmboy Morafa and Friday Filmboy Nwagwu.