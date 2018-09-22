Aliyu Omar’s Ambition

Aliyu Omar, a former Nigerian Liaison Officer at the United Nations, is widely loved and respected for his commitment to the cause of his people in Taraba State. With a strong determination to put the state on global map, Omar has succumbed to pressure to contest for the governorship election in the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the aim of ending injustice, poor governance and internal crisis in the state.

The man was quoted as saying that “when you rule people justly and fairly, peace will immediately reign. Wherever you see crisis by the people, there is some kind of injustice. When we strengthen the Christian-Muslim bodies and get them to be in constant dialogue, and encourage inter-religious activities among others, peace will reign.”

The diplomat sees politics as an opportunity to fight for the people of Taraba state, even as politics is described as a dirty game in this part of the world.

“I am in the race for the people and fighting the system,” he added.