Throne Autos Boss, Olalekan Ilori Donates to Charity

Mary Nnah

The Chairman/CEO of Throne Group Worldwide and Founder, Throne Charity Foundation, Mr. Olalekan Michael Ilori, has donated the sum of N5million as initial funds to take off the foundation’s charity activities in Nigeria.

Throne Foundation aims, among other things, to provide meals enriched with nutrients for the less privileged children.

Speaking in Lagos recently, the US-based business tycoon said the foundation which was officially launched on September 1, this year, was borne out of the need to provide life necessities for children who are less privileged in order to insure their needs in matters of education, health and security.

He said: “Kids that are hungry will not listen to their teachers while in class. So you find out that the first problem starts from hunger. But a child that is well fed will listen carefully with full concentration while in class. He or she would perform well at the end of the day and ultimately become a better person in future.”

Ilori said they will not stop at feeding the kids only, but will also provide them with other necessities for their schools like books, school bags, shoes and other school needs.

These he said would bring joy and fulfilment to the lives of these kids, which would propel them to excel in their academic works, thereby laying a good foundation for the future.

On how the money committed to the foundation purse would be expanded, he said, “We are working on a committee and board of trustees, that are going to carry out this assignment, and our office is opened to anybody that wants to be part of this project.

“You can also add to our provisions by bringing raw foods to our office in Lagos, where we are going to employ caterers to prepare very delicious foods for the kids, probably on a weekly basis, right from our very own kitchen.”

Ilori, who also gave out a car in fulfilment of promise made for the season one Car Giveaway initiative, said the event lived up to its expectations as it attracted people from all walks of life, who trooped in to witness the line-up of activities of the day which eventually culminated in the grand final winner walking away with a Toyata Corolla.

The icing on the cake was however the emergence of Abimbola Kazeem aka Jigan, actor and initiator of the popular skit, “Sho mo age mi ni’, as the lucky winner of the grand prize. There were also other consolation prizes in cash for others who participated in the competition.