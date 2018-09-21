Show Promoter Leaves Tiwa Savage Stranded with Unpaid Bills

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigerian musical icon Tiwa Savage was on Monday morning reportedly ‘stranded’ in her hotel apartment in Nairobi, Kenya, over unpaid bills, after the show promoter became incommunicado.

The singer was in Nairobi to perform at the launch of Redsan’s album ‘Baddest’ last Saturday at the Carnivore grounds, and on Monday morning had attempted to depart from the unnamed hotel when she was confronted by the unpaid hotel bills.

The pop queen took to social media to lament the unprofessional way she and her band were treated by the show promoters.

According to her, prior to the show, her phone was literally blowing up with calls from the promoters and afterwards they were nowhere to be found.

She said: “Checking out of the hotel and full accommodation not paid for, no car to take us to the airport and promoters want to talk trash about artists.

“Funny how everyone is asleep and phones are off after the show but they blow up your phone when they need you for radio and press runs before the show.”

Despite the bad ordeal she went through, she stressed that she still loves Kenya, adding that her fans deserved a great show despite what happened behind the scenes.

“We shall still continue in this though because the fans deserve better regardless of what happens behind the scenes. I love Kenya, always have and always will” she wrote.