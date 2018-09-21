Osinbajo Seeks Relocation of IDPS as Flood Ravages 130 Communities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The number of communities affected by flood this year has increased from 100 to 130 in Niger State, the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed.

This is coming as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for the relocation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The governor also said previously 19 of the 25 Local Government Areas were affected but now the number of LGAs had increased to 22.

Bello made this known while briefing Osinbajo who was on an on-the-spot assessment of flood affected areas and the IDPs camp at Zungeru on Wednesday.

The governor disclosed that “there has been an ongoing effort for the resettlement of the flood victims.” adding that the displaced persons in the camp were from Gungu, Aboki, Rafin Gora in Wushishi, Rafi and Shiroro LGAs of the state.

The governor assured the people of “immediate government intervention so as to enable them go about their normal activities” and also commended the Federal Government for the prompt action taken to provide succour for the victims.

Osinbajo in his remarks directed National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to commence the immediate distribution of building materials to the flood victims to enable them start building their houses in the new resettlement areas.

Osinbajo also called for the relocation of the IDPs camp to “ a more conducive place to give room for the pupils of the school where they are camped to resume academic activities”

The vice president promised that the payment of “structural compensation” to the displaced people before commending the Niger State government for “it’s timely intervention by providing basic relief materials to the IDP”