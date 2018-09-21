Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Achievements Excite Women

Sunday Ehigiator

Women leaders from Udenu Local Government Area in Enugu State were recently led by Hon. Evelyn Ogbona to pay a courtesy visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Trooping to the state house in their hundreds, the women said the visit was to show appreciation for his achievements in the state within the last four years of his tenure. Pledging to continue to give support to the governor, the group dressed in their native attires, arrived the state-house amidst pomp and fanfare.

Delivering their goodwill message to the Governor, Ogbona said “we have come to say to our ever performing governor that we are pleased with all the good works that you have been doing.

“You have transformed the whole of Enugu state for the better and we are so delighted about it. We never imagined that our state was would be this beautiful till you came, and that is why we have deemed it fit, to come and show this appreciation.

“We want to also let you know, that we are solidly behind you, come 2019. The people of Enugu state are solidly behind you, and Udenu people all together are solidly behind you. “You are a leader and father to all, and a reason for the peace and development we so witness in Enugu state today. Thank you so much our amiable governor.”