EFCC Outs Davido on Lie about Frozen Bank Account

Sunday Ehigiator

As election fever for the forthcoming Osun State Governorship elections heightens, the politicking has extended to entertainment via the recent antics of music crooner, David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

Recently, an allegation had sprung up in some quarters that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had frozen the bank accounts of the Adelekes, family of one of the strong contenders for the governoship seat. These rumors were given wings to fly after Davido, retweeted the news about the purported freezing of accounts.

The allegation was made by a Twitter account belonging to @PDP_2019 on Friday, September 14, 2018.

In the tweet, the account alleged that the EFCC froze seven different bank accounts belonging to members of the Adeleke family, which includes Davido’s; his billionaire father, Dr. Deji Adeleke and that of the Osun governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke.

The tweet reads, “EFCC freezes seven different bank accounts of the Adeleke family (IsiakaAdeleke1PDP gubernatorial candidate’s family) including that of iam_Davido and his multi billionaire dad.”

Reacting to the news, Davido said they should also go ahead to freeze their accounts in Wells Fargo in Atlanta too.

As the news gained traction, Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, soon joined the fray as he first expressed unbelief at the move zen by EFCC.

He would later state that he contacted some sources, who purportedly confirmed the news. That was all the approval the story needed to sell, and sell it did.

Initially ignoring the reactions the story generated, the EFCC was on Sunday last week forced to react when the news refused to die down.

The commission in a statement signed on Sunday by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said there was no truth in the claims being circulated by the PDP and some politically motivated elements, adding that it was part of plans to taint the image of the agency.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to media publications alleging that it had frozen the account of Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the September 22, 2018 Osun State governorship election and those of his family members, including the musician, David Adeleke.

“The commission calls on members the public to disregard the report, which is patently false and contrived to dress the agency with a partisan garb in the unfolding political contest in Osun State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did the EFCC place a freeze order on any account belonging to members of the Adeleke family.

“The purported freeze order which has unfortunately been amplified by pliable sections of the media without any attempt at confirmation is alien to the commission and another example of fake news.

“The EFCC frowns at the seeming attempts by faceless forces to drag it into the political fray and, for the umpteenth time, restates its neutrality as a law enforcement organization that is sworn to uphold the law at all times, irrespective whose interest is at stake.