Editor’s Diary: Meet my RRS Heroes

Exactly one week ago, I was returning from Pan Atlantic University, after my week-long Chevron sponsored course on Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES), when I had a flat tyre. It was all smooth sailing all the way from Ajah up until I got to the Adeniji end of Third Mainland Bridge.

I was in the company of my two colleagues; Chris and Anene, alongside my cousin Chinecherem and my daughter-Adaife.

When I heard the pop sound signifying I had a flat, I parked by the side and brought out my C-caution, while we waited for the men in the car to help change the spare.

Suddenly, like ghosts they began to trickle down to where we were standing. In guttural tones, they started harassing us, not minding the fact that we had a little girl present.

As they are often won’t to do, these hoodlums demanded for N25,000 for parking on the road constructed with tax payers money, of which I am certain their pay check had nothing to do with that. Note that the money wasn’t to help, but for doing nothing.

When I refused to provide the ridiculous amount, they began to make threats in my face, prompting me to immediately put a call across to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Tunji Disu. He quickly dispatched me to the second in command, CSP Samuel, who got all the details about our present location.

In less than 12 minutes, the RRS Squad arrived and my tormentors fled. The squad sorted me out and noteworthy is the fact that they didn’t take a dime from me.

Being on the crime field for a long time, I have always been proud of RRS going by the reforms the commander has instituted with his zero tolerance for corruption and indiscipline, but I have never been on the receiving end of their professionalism until last week.

When I later called the commander to commend my heroes as I dubbed them, he promised to commend them on the parade ground of the squad in the presence of others as a morale booster.

Meanwhile, much needs to be done about the presence of these hoodlums in areas like Oshodi, Mile 2, Mushin and other black spots, who inflict pain on Lagosians without a thought.