AKWA IBOM EAGLES AT ASO ROCK

By Mfon James

Even though it is a season of ‘loyalty’ visits to the seat of power, the recent visit of a high-powered Akwa Ibom delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari still caught some observers off guard. It seemed to be a closely guarded operation.

A leading Akwa Ibom politician, who should have been on the delegation, said he was at the Uyo Airport that Tuesday to send a message to Lagos when he saw an APC leader. “He asked me if I was not coming,” he recalled. “I then asked, ‘Where?’ He said, Abuja to meet Mr. President.’ I said, ‘I am not aware.’”

A few notable politicians suffered the same fate but it took nothing away from the unqualified success of the visit.

The visit was significant in many ways. To really understand what was going on at Aso Rock that morning, look beyond the politics. Never mind that most of the leaders who visited were politicians but look at what they represent in the new scheme of things, not necessarily who they are.

The President’s address was memorable for what he said as much as for what he did not say. Read Buhari’s 525-word speech again