Aisha Buhari, Ugwuanyi’s Wife Distribute School Materials to Indigent pupils

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari and the Enugu State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, Thursday, rewarded indigent pupils of the state, who had resumed from the long vacation, with school materials, as a means of encouraging early resumption by students.

The school materials distributed to nursery and primary school children by the wife of Enugu State Governor during her unscheduled visits to three selected schools spread across the senatorial districts of Enugu State, were textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets, mosquito nets, food flasks, and school bags, among others.

Presenting the materials, Mrs. Ugwuanyi disclosed that some of the gift items, such as school bags were donated by Mrs. Buhari’s foundation, “Future Assured Foundation” to enhance the learning skills of the pupils.

The Enugu State Governor’s wife added that the bold initiative was not only targeted at encouraging students’ early resumption but also a demonstration of the premium her pet-project, Ugo-Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF) and Mrs. Buhari’s foundation, places on the education of children.

While urging the students to be of good behaviour and concentrate on their studies “for the betterment of your future”, Mrs. Ugwuanyi reiterated the government’s commitment and passion for improved teaching and learning programmes in the state.

Addressing the elated pupils, she said: “We are here today to show you that we love you. To show you that we have you at the back of our mind. I also have a present from the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who gave us bags from her foundation – Future Assured Foundation.

“We don’t want to share the materials in the urban areas, and we decided to come down to the rural areas to give the items to the right people that need them”.

In their separate remarks, the headmistresses of the schools visited, Mrs. Onuorah Helen, Mrs. Ngozi Chukwuani and Mrs. Eze Clementina, appreciated the gesture, stressing that the governor’s wife has been supportive in so many ways.

They also applauded Mrs. Buhari for the gifts her foundation donated as well as the state government for the massive renovation and construction works going on in the primary and secondary schools across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, praying God to continue to direct the affairs of the state for the overall benefit of the people.

The schools visited were St. Vincent Nursery and Primary Schools, Amaigbo Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, Central School Ihe in Awgu Local Government Area, and Community Primary School, Owerre Obukpa in Nsukka Local Government Area.