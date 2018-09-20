Oyetola ‘ll Deliver on Healthcare, Says Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, will deliver on his healthcare promise, party’s national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu said wednesday.

He spoke at the Osogbo Stadium during a visit to the venue of the free health mission initiated by Oyetola.

The free health care mission which started about 10 days ago, had been taken to major towns in the state with about 30,000 people now treated. It will end today with a round of treatment in Oyetola’s hometown Iragbiji in Boripe local government area today.

Tinubu, who received big ovation from those who turned out for treatment, told them that the APC candidate would “deliver on his promise to make good healthcare available to citizens” after taking office.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their destiny in their hands by voting for Oyetola on Saturday.

Tinubu told them that in democracy, “the only way to put a government in place is through the ballot box when people vote in their leaders.

“You must ensure that you use your votes to bring in a credible leader who can deliver on his promise, by voting Oyetola.”

He offered prayers to them in Islamic and Christian ways and promised those who unable to get treated that after his victory, Oyetola would assist them.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole, Osun State Commissioner for Heath Dr. Rafiu Isamotu and Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology Remi Omowaye, said Oyetola after he became the APC candidate, proposed the idea of a free medical mission which he supported.

He expressed happiness that the efforts had been worth the while after listening to the testimony of some of the beneficiaries who promised to lead the campaign for Oyetola’s victory.

Two men David Seriki and Francis Adewunmi said they had cataract surgery on h which almost left them blind.

Two women Silifatu Ganiyu and Hanah Alabi also gave similar testimonies on the eye surgery.