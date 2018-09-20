NIPPS Expresses Concern over Lack of Internal Democracy among Political Parties

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) wednesday decried the lack of internal democracy among political parties, adding that the activities of the parties are based on fragile foundations, godfatherism or dominant personalities, as well as ethno-regional alliances.

It also said the political parties face considerable challenges in the area of internal democracy with party elites frequently manipulating party rules to subvert internal party democracy for their political interest.

As part of the holistic approach aimed at tackling the problems however, NIPSS, and the Political Parties Leadership and Policy Development Centre (NIPSS-PPLPDC) have revised and validated curriculum and training modules which would be used for the training of political parties’ leaders.

It said that the curriculum and the training handbooks are divided into four modules with serveral sections.

The institute recalled that EU- Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria project (EU-SDGN) is providing support to the NIPSS-PPLPDC to implement component 3 of the project, which is support to political parties, with the overall objectives to promote pluralism, tolerance, internal democracy and equality of political parties and the political system.

While speaking at the validations of the revised NIPSS-PPLPDC curriculum and training models, the Director of Research and Chief Operating Officer of NIPSS-PPLDC, Prof. Habu Galadima, said that in implementing the programme, a baseline surveys and polls were conducted to determine the training needs of political parties.

He said it was fathomed from the baseline and the poll survey that political parties in Nigeria are confronted with quite a number of challenges.