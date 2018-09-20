Ganduje Swears in New Deputy Governor

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The new Kano State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, was wednesday evening sworn-in at a ceremony presided over by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The event was conducted at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano and was attended by thousands of supporters.

The State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Ibrahim Mukhtar, performed the ceremony on Gawuna in the presence of the state acting chief judge, Justice Nuraddeen Sagir Umar.

In his remark, Govenor Ganduje called on the new deputy governor to discharge his duties diligently and abide by the rule and regulations that guide his official conduct.

Ganduje said he had taken the decision to pick Gawuna as his deputy on the premise of confidence and trust, a quality needed in nominating the man to hold the plum job.

He pointed out that nominating a man of such calibre entailed a painstaking scrutiny into his experience in politics and governance for him to be widely accepted and judge within the confines of his capacity and ability to assist the governor on how to propel the state to greater height.

Ganduje affirmed that from all intents and purposes, he had not made a wrong choice.

He said” As I am speaking today, I want you people to know that a good and credible choice is made. I and the new deputy governor had many things in common going by our respective pedigree.

“He was a two term local government chairman and I was a three term local government chairman. He was a Commissioner and I was a Commissioner too. As you can see, we are bound together by an act of providence”.

“Gawuna as you know is a man of considerable experience and knowledge of leadership who can be entrusted with any given responsibility that he is expected to shoulder without disappointing anyone”.

“The position of deputy governor is demanding and entailed the commitment of a person who is ever committed to executing his assigned responsibility diligently” he added.