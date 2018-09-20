Cultists Murder 10 Students, Female Corps Member in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ten persons have been reportedly killed at a graduation party organised by a student of the Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University, (AAU) Ekpoma.

The ugly incident occurred on Tuesday night at Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident is also coming few days to the 29th memorial remembrance of a former Governor of old Bendel State, now Edo and Delta States, Prof. Ambrose Alli, who is the founder of the university.

The dead, according to information, include a female corps member, and three former students of the university invited to the party, while others were those who just concluded their final examinations.

Among the dead was a final year medical student known as Dr. Chibudum Eistein and son of a former chairman of the local government council.

The source said the victims were shot dead by a student and his friends who earlier fought with another student over a girl.

It was gathered that the suspect angrily walked out of the party after his shirt got torn but returned with his friends and shot seven persons dead.

Upon receiving information about the killings, friends of the runaway student were said to have organised a reprisal attack where three of those who launched the first attack were gunned down.

A Professor in the university who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident but said it happened outside the campus.

The university spokesman, Edward Aihevba, did one pick calls made to his cell phone.

However, the Edo State Police Command confirmed the killings.

The police command Public Relations officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzo, described the incident as a cult-related matter.

He disclosed that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings, while investigation was ongoing to unravel those behind it.