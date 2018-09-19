Obaseki orders full roll-out of Ward Devt C’ttees initiative, reads riot act to cultists

…sets up Sports Commission with Executive Order No. 2

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has directed the full roll-out of the Ward Development Committees initiative across the state, to drive inclusive, sustainable development in the grassroots.

The governor also issued a stern warning on cult-related violence in the state, directing the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State to activate relevant sections of the law to fish out and punish those found culpable for cult-related offences in the state.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this during a press briefing after the Weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, at the Government House, Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

He disclosed that the governor has set up the Edo State Sports Commission with the signing of Executive Order No. 2, to drive sports development and administration in the state.

He said the governor directed the full rollout of the Ward Development Committee initiative to 16 other local councils after the success of the pilot phase of the initiative in Orhionmwon and Uhunhwunde Local Government Areas.

According to him, “EXCO ordered that the constitution of the committee must adhere to the laid down template. The committee must not be subjected to undue influence as it is not set up for political reasons but to drive development. The committee has an in-built mechanism for monitoring and anyone who falls short of the standards set by the governor will be disqualified. The roll-out of the Ward Development Committee initiative was piloted in Orhionmwon and Uhunhwunde Local Government Areas and will now be replicated in the 16 other local government areas in the state.

On Executive Order No. 2, he said, “The governor has signed the Executive Order 2, setting up the Edo State Sports Commission. The Edo State Sports Commission will oversee sporting activities and drive policy, regulation and administration of sports in the state. The commission will regulate activities of sports associations in the state and provide direction for sports development.

On the state government’s stance against cult-related violence in the state, he said that the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of State has been ordered to activate relevant sections of the laws in the state to ensure severe punishment for those found culpable in cult-related activities.”

He added, “It has come to the notice of the council that some cult groups are rearing their heads in recent times, which has led to the loss of lives. EXCO frowns on this and the governor has ordered that aspects of the law that relates to violence and cult related activities be deployed to fish out and punish those found culpable.