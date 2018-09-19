NLC Stakeholders Meet over Minimum Wage

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The meeting of the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NEC) is currently in progress at the Labour House in Abuja.

The meeting of the NEC, the highest decision-making body of the NLC, will deliberate on the protracted issue of new minimum wage.

Only last week, a joint meeting of labour unions in the country met in Lagos and issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal and state governments to hasten negotiations on the new minimum wage or face nationwide industrial action.

Although, there are proposals to increase the minimum wage from N18,000 to N56,000, no concrete agreement has been reached on the issue.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, while responding to labour unions’ threat, said negotiations were in progress and stakeholders were in the process of reaching a final deal.

