Don’t Allow Corrupt Politicians to Return to Power, Buhari Tells Nigerians

•Storms Osun with nine govs for Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday explored his comfort zone, calling on the people of Osun State to remain steadfastly behind his anti graft war, saying they must not allow the return of what he called the dark days by allowing corrupt politicians to return to power.

He spoke in Osogbo, the state capital, during the final rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Saturday’s governorship election, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

He asked them to retain the APC in power in the state by voting for Oyetola, contending that to do otherwise would be go back to the dark days of corruption.

He said, “As you can see, our party has no tolerance for corruption. We will continue to pursue inclusiveness in economic diversification. Nigerians have kept the selfish and corrupt leaders out of the federal government in 2015, and by the grace of God, supporters will continue to keep them out of leadership position until we permanently consign their corrupt government style into the history books. Nigeria must be free from corrupt and selfish leaders.

Explaining that the federal government had initiated a number of developmental projects in the state in order to open it up to the rest of the country , Buhari told his audience, “The children of all Nigerians must get quality infrastructure, education, healthcare and job opportunities. This is why you must all come out and vote for APC on the 22nd of September 2018. Osun must remain APC, Osun must continue on the path of progress. Osun must not allow the dark days to return. ”

The president, who expressed his happiness about the achievements of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in turning the fortunes of the state around, said Oyetola would consolidate the rising economy of Osun State.

He noted that improvement in education and security by Aregbesola’s government had enhanced both stability and peace in the state.

Buhari said, to guarantee the consolidation of Aregbesola’s legacies such as massive infrastructural development, unequalled educational innovations, provision of quality health care delivery and more programmes and projects, the people must vote Oyetola for continuity.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, also harped on continuity, adding that Osun could not afford to trust their destiny in the hands of incompetent people and contended that Oyetola has what it takes to govern a progressive state like Osun.

According to him, the numerous achievements recorded by the administration of Aregbesola were not without the inputs of Oyetola who served as the engine room of his administration.

He said Aregbesola had performed excellently despite paucity of funds, adding that his achievements could not be allowed to go down the drain by electing those without experience to govern the state.

His words, “We need somebody with passion for development, we need somebody that has brain, we need people with character, we need people who are committed to the growth and development of Osun, these we can find in Oyetola.”

Also speaking, the National Leader of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, gave assurances that APC would emerge victorious in the election because the administration of Aregbesola had a record of outstanding performance.

The incumbent, Aregbesola, assured the people of Osun State of good governance if Oyetola is allowed to continue where he stopped.

The Chairman, Osun APC Campaign Committee, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said going by the response of the people of Osun during electioneering, there is no doubt about their preference for the APC.

Governors and party leaders that graced the rally were, Ganduje (Kano), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Also at the rally were, Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi-Laoye Tomori; first national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande; Chief Niyi Adebayo; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuff; Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Chief Olusegun Osoba, among others.