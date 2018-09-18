SDP Presidential Aspirant Berates Nigerian Banks

By Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, has accused the Nigerian financial sector of being a comprehensive crime scene where banks declare fantastic profits after stealing from their customers and colluding with few Nigerians who owe the banks N4.3 trillion through loans.

Hagher made this claim at the national Secretariat of the SDP in Abuja

when he received and submitted his nomination form which was purchased for him by a group of friends, family and youths.

According to him, “I will arrest economic decline by sanitising the financial sector, which is nothing but a comprehensive crime scene. Three hundred and fifty Nigerians owe N4.3 trillion in banks. Nigerian banks are stealing from their customers and declaring fantastic profits and colluding with less than 500 Nigerians to take away money in loans, which are then declared delinquent. My presidency will not encourage nor tolerate these criminals as is being done now.”

Speaking further he promised to take back Nigeria from the five per cent who have stolen the country’s wealth and future

“I stand here as the presidential aspirant of the 95 per cent of Nigerians. I stand here to take back Nigeria from those who have stolen our wealth and future and made us slaves in our land. My presidency will end the rot and end the decay processes where we have continued to recycle bad leaders,” he promised.

“I promise you that I will fix the country, I will usher protection to the masses of Nigeria from bad governance of the five percent that think change is to make citizens poorer, more insecure and allow our lands, homes, property and lives to be taken by violence.”