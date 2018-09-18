Nwulu Picks UPP Nomination Form for Imo Guber

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Imo State governorship aspirant and lawmaker representing Oshodi Isolo Federal Constituency, Hon Tony Nwulu has finally made known his intention to lead the people of Imo State out of what he called political disadvantage.

Nwulu obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on the platform of United Peoples Party (UPP) to vie for the governorship position in Imo State.

At a meeting with journalists at the national Secretariat of UPP in Abuja, Nwulu restated his determination to bring about the needed people-oriented leadership that has eluded Imo State especially since the reign of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The Ezinihitte Mbaise-born House of Representative member made it clear that the process of returning Imo State to greatness had started and will be sustained to ensure victory in 2019.

He noted that Imo State was faced with many challenges hence the need to forge a united stance against the challenges presented by the current leadership in the state.

Nwulu stated: “The journey towards liberating Imolites and restoring our pride of existence has just begun in earnest. I seek your prayers in your daily devotion and your support. There shall be indeed showers of blessings; seasons refreshing; precious reviving and sound of abundance when we assume office.

I bring message of hope to the unemployed youths, to the deprived pensioners and the oppressed people of Imo State. I am confident that together we will emerge victorious. We are one people. With eyes fixed on the horizon and God’s grace upon us, we shall carry on this great task of rebuilding Imo state and deliver it safely to the future generation.”