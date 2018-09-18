It’s a Tie for HBO, Netflix  at Emmy Awards 

By Vanessa Obioha



It was a tie for streaming platform Netflix and HBO Monday night at the 70th Emmy Awards as each had 23 awards including the statuettes given out at the Creative Emmy Awards. It was the first time HBO didn’t dominate the awards.

However, the network’s fantasy TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ reclaimed the award for Best Drama for the third time in four years. The last time it took home the award was in 2016. Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ won the award last year.

Game of thrones which ended its seventh season last year took home seven awards including an award for Peter Dinklage in the Best Supporting Actor, Drama category.

Awards won by Netflix at the awards show include Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series for ‘Wild Wild Country’, and Best Television Movie for ‘Black Mirror: USS Callister’.

The Emmy also saw a big win for Amazon. The streaming platform took home the award for ‘Best Comedy’ for its show ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’. It is the first time a streaming platform is winning the award for best comedy. Also, the show’s leading character Rachel Brosnahan took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy, making her the first new winner to win in that category in seven years.

Other winners of the night include Matthew Rhys who won the award for Best Actor in a Drama for the series ‘The Americans, Claire Foy, Best Actress in a Drama for ‘The Crown’ and NBC’s ‘Saturday Nite Live’ in the Variety Sketch Series category.