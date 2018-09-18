Geraldine Iheme of Big Brother Africa launches perfume line OSAYONA

Geraldine is an Ex- Big Brother Africa Housemate, a Lawyer, a Best Selling Author (Nominated for Best Fiction Writer at the Nigerian Writers award). She was also listed as one of the 100 most influential writers in Nigeria alongside amazing authors like Chimamanda Adichie, Chibundu Onuzo etc. She is a serial entrepreneur who just recently launched a fragrance line for women, called OSAYONA by Geraldine’s Bayou.

After her time in the Big Brother Africa house tagged Big Brother Revolution, Geraldine went back to school and bagged her Masters in Oil and Gas/Energy Law and Policy(LLM) at the University of Dundee, and spent time researching on how to make quality scents for women. A scent that will make women feel Elegant, Exquisite, Confident and Beautiful. That journey gave birth to a fragrance brand for Women, named after her daughter, called “OSAYONA”.

ABOUT OSAYONA

Osayona Perfume is named after Geraldine’s Daughter. In Edo, Osayona means God’s Gift/Creation is perfect. To her, this perfume is a special gift and it is definitely perfect!! 😊

Osayona is a Sensual, Fresh, Classy, Floral, Elegant scent. This fragrance is for the modern, elegant woman, who expresses femininity. It has a composition of warm notes such as sandalwood and tonic bean, tender notes of bergamot, natural herbages, and a sweet harmony of oriental ambergris, lottos blossom and so many more mysterious notes that will keep your nose excited the whole day! The scent lasts for TWO days! This scent will remind you of perfume brands like DIOR, Chanel, Chloe, and Gucci.

Osayona is one of the few premium Perfumes owned by a Nigerian and also got great reviews from top personalities in the country.

Geraldine joins other celebrities around the world to own a signature scent for the strong, confident, sophisticated and everyday woman.

This perfume can be purchased at www.geraldinesbayou.com

You can also follow Geraldine’s Business Page on social media

@geraldine_bayou (Instagram)

@geraldine_bayou (twitter)

www.facebook.com/geraldinesbayou (Facebook)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ldA7MtpEURk (Youtube)

For enquiries: contact@geraldinesbayou.com