FBNQUEST Lends Support to Raising Cancer Awareness

In line with its commitment to deliver impactful community focused initiatives, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc has continued to drive partnerships with reputable institutions to implement financial literacy programs, women empowerment initiatives, as well environmental and social projects as part of its Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability focus.

In furtherance of this, FBNQuest Merchant Bank joined the 2018 NSE Corporate Challenge to support the fight against cancer. The event was a one-day competitive 5-kilometer race aimed at creating awareness on early detection and fundraising for the cause. Proceeds from this year’s Corporate Challenge are planned towards the provision of free cancer treatment and screening facilities across Nigeria with the purchase of Mobile Cancer Centres (MCCs).

Through this sponsorship, FBNQuest Merchant Bank reaffirms its position as a socially conscious organisation. In the financial literacy space, the organisation trained over 1,800 students at secondary school level on the importance of saving and investing by leveraging platforms such as the Global Money Week and World Savings Day in support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) financial literacy goals. Its activities also extend to female economic empowerment and capacity building seen in support for the Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ)annual lectures and conferences, which facilitate strategic discourse and highlight growth opportunities for women in an ever-changing economic landscape.

In support of education & skills development, the Bank recently partnered with the Teach First Nigeria (TFN) Training Institute, which recruits outstanding university graduates and young professionals of all academic disciplines to teach as full time teachers (Fellows) in underserved and low income schools. Through the program, Fellows will gain exposure to the realities of Nigeria’s education system, identify their role in building a wider movement for educational equity, and ultimately expand education and life opportunities for Nigeria’s most marginalised students.

Speaking on the organisation’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability footprint, Lolade Sasore, Head Communications and Knowledge Engagement at FBNQuest Merchant Bank said, “We have consistently supported the NSE Corporate Challenge, which is commendably in its 5th year, as it remains a strong platform committed to addressing cancer as a critical health issue.

We have been proud to partner with them and other worthy causes over the years, and will ensure that we continue to develop and seek new partnerships that will increase our impact and contribution to society as a responsible corporate citizen. ” she added.

The NSE Corporate Challenge is an annual race which employees from organisations listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as the capital market community are invited to participate. The Challenge is a CSR initiative of the NSE, which is aimed at promoting health & well-being in our operating community, while offering a platform for promoting teamwork and networking among industry players.