Tight Security as Ekiti Tribunal Begins Sitting

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

There was heavy security presence at the premises of the Ado Ekiti High Court, where the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal comprising a three-man panel of judges began sitting Monday, following the outcome of the July 14 gubernatorial poll.

Members of the panel are: Justice Suleiman Belgore (Chairman), Justice

Ebiyerin Omukoro and Aliyu Baba Usman.

The Ekiti State Police Command deployed an Armoured Personnel Carrier

(APC) and several police vans which were strategically positioned in front of the court to ward off hooligans and troublemakers.

Those entering the premises, including journalists and judicial officers, were thoroughly frisked before being allowed entry.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Belgore, in his inaugural speech, promised that they would act truly as unbiased umpire and won’t betray the confidence reposed in them by the Appeal Court President, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo

Olusola, is challenging the declaration of Dr Kayode Fayemi as the duly elected governor, describing the election as a sham, having been allegedly rigged in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayemi polled a total of 197,459 to defeat Olusola, who garnered 178,122 votes.