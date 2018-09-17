Sokoto APC Disowns Senator Gada, Urges National Leadership to Reject His Governorship Form

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto



The Sokoto state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday disowned Senator Abubakar Gada, who was alleged to have purchased nomination forms to contest the governorship election in the state.

The party also urged the national leadership of the APC to reject the nomination forms of Gada, saying he is not a member of the party and could not ‘reap where he did not sow’.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isah Sadiq Achida, and made available to THISDAY in Sokoto, the party referred to a

publication in one of the dailies, alleging that the Senator had purchased APC governorship nomination forms from the party headquarters, saying Gada is not a card-carrying member of the party.

“The Sokoto State branch of the APC wishes to state categorically that as far as APC Sokoto is concerned, Senator Abubakar Gada is not a card-carrying member of the APC.

“It is therefore a surprise that he has even gone as far as attempting to run for governorship. Even if he carries any APC card, we doubt its authenticity and may have been fraudulently acquired, because it is

nowhere in our records.

“The last we heard of him in Sokoto politics was in 2011 when he made a failed attempt to run for the Senate. He has never participated in any meetings or activities of the APC in the state, neither has he ever attended any stakeholders meeting hosted by the Sokoto State

chapter of the APC.

“We are however aware that he is one of the several ‘absentee politicians’ in Abuja instigating trouble for our party against which the party is determined to deal with him,” the statement read.

Achida therefore requested that the National secretariat of the party should reject the forms until Gada register with the party at his ward, adding that doing otherwise would amount to impunity.