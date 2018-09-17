Masari Urges Traditional Rulers, LG Chairmen to Protect NYSC Members

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State Monday called on the 34 Local Government Council chairmen and traditional rulers to ensure that National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed in their communities for one year compulsory service were provided adequate security.

Masari made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch B, Stream II corps members deployed in Katsina and Zamfara States at M.D Yusuf NYSC Permanent Orientation, Camp, Katsina.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youth Development, Ibrahim Aminu Khalel, said that corps members posted to ministries, departments, agencies and local governments should be protected in order to enhance their effective service year.

He urged them to be wary of people with questionable characters, conduct themselves as role models and responsible leaders, warning the female members to avoid indecent and provocative dressings that may contradict the cultural beliefs of their host communities.

Masari encouraged them to strive and add value to their host communities by leaving good legacies through the provision of developmental projects that would ameliorate the sufferings of ruler dwellers.

He said: “As you move out to your places of primary assignments today, cultivate cordial relationship with the members of your host communities. As you go out strive to abide by the laws of the land and respect the culture and tradition of your host communities”.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, urged the 1,745 corps members deployed to both Katsina and Zamfara to see their deployment as the basis for national unity, which the scheme had championed since its inception.

She tasked them to contribute their quota to the unity and advancement of Nigeria in the course of their service year.

In her words, “Work assiduously for the development of the country, and assist government to empower rural dwellers with your acquired knowledge and training, by raising the standard of living of the populace”.

While lauding Governor Masari for allowing corps members to perform their in-camp training at the state Youth Craft Village, the state coordinator noted that his assistance had significantly led to the success of the 21-day orientation course.