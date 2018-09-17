Kwara PDP, APC in War of Words over Alleged Violent Tendencies 

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged in war of words over alleged violent tendencies of the two parties in the state

While the PDP alerted the security agencies and the general public in the state over the alleged violent tendencies of APC, the opposition party in the state yesterday described the allegation as false and uncalled saying “the party is a peaceful party that has been working harder to wrestle power from the PDP come 2019”.

The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Kayode Oyin-Zubair who addressed journalists in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday, said, “the APC as a party is working with the people of the state and ever they would like to be attacking the people that would vote us into power”.

He however, said, “Our members and governorship aspirants have been conducting their consultations without violence and would not embark on any violent that may hinder the peace and harmony of the state”.

However, the PDP in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tunde Ashaolu yesterday in Ilorin, catalogued the alleged public disturbances, involving the supporters of APC in various locations within Ilorin.

The statement reads in part: “ On Saturday, 15 September, we got a report that some rampaging thugs loyal to two different camps in the APC engaged in a fight at one of their campaign offices along Sango road, Ilorin, which resulted in injuries to scores of people including party members and other innocent people.

“It was gathered that there were blood stains at the scene of the attack and the injured people were quickly rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for treatment.

“This is coming barely two days after some political thugs belonging to an APC governorship aspirant unleashed mayhem on some residents and shop owners along major streets of Ilorin including Ibrahim Taiwo road, Sawmill area, Abdulazeez Attah road, Agaka area and Oja-Oba.

“Shop owners, residents and passers- by had to scamper for safety, as the thugs in their large numbers brandished dangerous weapons, which scared people away.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that the outrageous cost of nomination forms of the APC is partly responsible for the desperation and show of shame within the fold of the party. An individual who paid over N22 million to obtain a nomination form is bound to do everything possible no matter how untoward it is to get the party’s ticket.

“Nonetheless, as a party, we condemn these rampant attacks on innocent citizens by APC thugs and called on security agencies to look into the matter and arrest the perpetrators, as part of efforts to forestall recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.

“Furthermore, we wish to note that this latest attack shows that APC is a party that breeds hoodlums, and further demonstrates its large-scale violence planned for 2019 general election in the State.

“It is also instructive to note that in the PDP, we preach and promote unity and brotherliness. We don’t see politics as a desperate game, and aspirants within the party remain friends and brothers under one big family, as it has always been the case in Saraki’s political dynasty.