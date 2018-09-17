Kwara APC Adopts Consensus Method of Primary Election as Belgore Joins Guber Race

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara State has adopted consensus mode to choose the candidates of the party in the 2019 general elections.

Also at the weekend, the former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria(ACN) during the 2011 governorship election in the state, Mr. Muhammed Dele Belgore (SAN) arrived Ilorin, the state capital and vowed to run for the governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state come 2019.

The state chairman of APC, Hon. Bashiru Bolarinwa disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital, during the inauguration of the local government executive council of the party in the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The party said the usage of the consensus mode by the party became imperative in view of the harmonisation exercise that threw up new executive members from the ward, local and the state levels.

He said the gesture would also cement the bond in the efforts to take off well and to face the future challenge ahead of the party.

Bolarinwa added that the new local government councils’ executive should see their position as a call to serve so as to move the party forward.

He noted that,”I want to say that, this assignment cannot be achieved individually; we must act like ants in the colony – in a particular colony; there is a division of labour and each member of the colony carries out a definite task and it is done to the benefit of all.

“It is when each of us works assiduously to the benefit of all that our collective aim can be achieved. When each of us contribute a block to the building process, we will eventually have an enduring house that can accommodate all thereby providing shelter for all of us.

“For us in Kwara State, we have adopted the consensus mode in the recent harmonisation exercise that threw up new executive members from the wards, local and state levels”.

Meanwhile, Belgore has said he would run for the office of Kwara State Governor next year, urging his supporters that the time is now ripe for the state to reclaim its rightful place as a first generation state.

Belgore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, hailed his supporters for staying true to the ideal of good governance and community values he represents.

He however, added that a formal declaration would be made at a news briefing in the coming days and that his visit was to carry along his political base across the north-central state.